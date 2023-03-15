VIRTUAL: An Evening with New NCAA President and Former Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. for a livestreaming event with former Massachusetts Governor and current NCAA President, Charlie Baker, who will discuss his new book, Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important Work Done. Results aims to put the service back in public service and is designed to act as a leader’s guide to executing change and delivering results.

According to Baker, “Success is measured by what we accomplish together. Our obligation to the people we serve is too important to place politics and partisanship before progress and results." For Baker and his longtime associate Steve Kadish, these words are much more than political platitudes. They are at the heart of a method for delivering results—and getting past politics—the two developed while working together in top leadership positions in the public and private sectors. Distilled into a four-step framework, Results is the much-needed implementation guide for anyone in public service, as well as for leaders and managers in large organizations hamstrung by bureaucracy and politics. With a broad range of examples, Baker and Kadish show how to move from identifying problems to achieving results in a way that bridges divides, instead of exacerbating them. They show how government can be an engine of positive change and an example of effective operation, not just a hopeless bureaucracy. Results is not only about getting things done, but about renewing people's faith in public service.

Charlie Baker served as the 72nd governor of Massachusetts from 2015 until January 2023. A member of the Republican Party, Baker was a cabinet official under two governors of Massachusetts and served ten years as CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Baker will assume the role of NCAA President in March.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.