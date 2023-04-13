VIRTUAL: An Evening with Pediatrician Dr. Kelly Fradin, Author of Advanced Parenting

Any parent who has ever walked out of a concerning appointment with their child's doctor or teacher has experienced a heady mix of emotions--fear, love, confusion, concern, sadness, and perhaps even anger. While every parent hopes for a healthy child, the reality is that children face many common challenges throughout their formative years. Find guidance in this area with the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. for a livestreaming event with Dr. Kelly Fradin, who will discuss her new book Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges.

Advanced Parenting aims to help families from the beginning of their journey, helping parents to decide when a child needs help, accepting the implications of a challenge, obtaining a correct diagnosis, learning about the issue, building a treatment team and coming up with a comprehensive plan. Dr. Fradin explores how a child struggling can affect the entire family dynamic including the parent’s relationships and offers ways to optimize the outcomes for their family and make their day-to-day life easier. Parents will feel seen, supported, and better prepared to be both a parent and a caregiver.

Dr. Kelly Fradin is a pediatrician, mother of two, and child advocate based in New York City. She was inspired to become a doctor after her experience surviving childhood cancer. A graduate of Harvard College and Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, she has dedicated her career to caring for children with complex medical conditions in many situations including academic clinics, private practice, inpatient units and schools.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.