Virtual Film Discussion: "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"

Screen "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" at home with Stark Library’s Hoopla during the month of March and join us for a discussion of the film

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" is an artful and intimate meditation on the legendary Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author that examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. From her childhood in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio, to ’70s-era book tours with Muhammad Ali, from the front lines with Angela Davis to her own riverfront writing room, Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, America, history and the human condition as seen through the prism of her own literature. Woven together with a rich collection of art, history, literature and personality, the film includes discussions about her many critically acclaimed works, her role as an editor of iconic African American literature and her time teaching at Princeton University.

Dr. Marilyn Sanders Mobley is a professor of English and African American Studies at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Mobley is the author of "Folk Roots and Mythic Wings in Sarah Orne Jewett and Toni Morrison: The Cultural Function of Narrative," which received a Toni Morrison Society book award and was one of the first cross-cultural studies on the Nobel Prize winning author. She has served as president of the Toni Morrison Society and is a former vice chair of its advisory board. Her book in progress, "Toni Morrison and the Geopoetics of Place, Race and Be/longing: Re-imagining Spaces for the Reader," is under review with Temple University Press.