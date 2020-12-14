Virtual First Ladies Night: Christmas Crafting with Betty Ford

Join us for a live Zoom craft and history lesson as we create patchwork ornaments from Betty Ford’s directions.

This First Ladies Night, we’ll be travelling back to the 1974 White House to get into the holiday spirit with First Lady Betty Ford. That year’s Blue Room Christmas tree featured hand-made natural-wood baskets containing nuts or gumdrops, hand-crafted wooden toys, spice sachets, and patchwork balls. Betty Ford provided directions for American families to create these decorations from inexpensive materials around the house. Participants will be provided with a supply list and Zoom invite prior to the program date.