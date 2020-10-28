Ohio writer Chris Woodyard, author of the popular Haunted Ohio series and the off-beat history of Victorian death and mourning, The Victorian Book of the Dead, will speak on “Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning,” discussing Victorian mourning rituals such as wakes, post-mortem photography, and the wearing of mourning clothing, that might seem strange and morbid to our modern minds.
Virtual Lecture: "Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning"
to
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
