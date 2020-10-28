Virtual Lecture: "Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning"

to

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Ohio writer Chris Woodyard, author of the popular Haunted Ohio series and the off-beat history of Victorian death and mourning, The Victorian Book of the Dead, will speak on “Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning,” discussing Victorian mourning rituals such as wakes, post-mortem photography, and the wearing of mourning clothing, that might seem strange and morbid to our modern minds.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Talks & Readings
3304520876
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Lecture: "Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning" - 2020-10-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Lecture: "Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning" - 2020-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Lecture: "Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning" - 2020-10-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Lecture: "Behind the Veil: The Dark World of Victorian Mourning" - 2020-10-28 10:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Wednesday

October 21, 2020

Thursday

October 22, 2020

Friday

October 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg