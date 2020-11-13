Virtual Lecture: Female Representations in Political Pins

Take a tour of political pins in the Bowling Green State University archives.

The Browne Popular Culture Library at Bowling Green State University is the most comprehensive archive of its kind in the United States and features a large collection of political pins. Graduate Research assistant John Maier Mora King will lead this tour of political pins in the BPCL collection focusing on First Ladies, FLOTUS hopefuls, first families, and female political candidates. The talk will conclude with a virtual tour of the archive and a look at some of the pop culture political items in its holdings, which range Hillary Clinton action figures to a collection of murder mystery novels featuring a fictional Eleanor Roosevelt written by her son Elliott.

John Maier Mora King is a Graduate Research Assistant at the Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library and has over 2 decades experience in archiving popular music and culture in his home state of Kentucky and at Berea College where he received a B.A. in popular Culture.