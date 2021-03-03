Virtual Legacy Lecture: Florence Harding & Harding Presidential Site

Learn about the history of Florence Harding and the Harding Home in a virtual webinar lecture.

On March 3, Harding Presidential Site manager Sherry Hall will share the history of the home and site, focusing specifically on Florence Harding. The home was the site of President Harding's 1920 front porch campaign, which Florence considered the best time of her life. Florence played a significant role in Warren Harding's presidential and political career, and she used her platform as a first lady to champion women's education and advancement.

The Harding Home, the residence of Warren G. and Florence Harding from 1891 to 1921, has been open continuously as a museum since 1926. The museum opened just three years after President Harding died from a heart attack in 1923. Mrs. Harding died just 15 months later from kidney disease, which had plagued her for many years. In her will, she made arrangements for the home and the bulk of the contents to go into the hands of the Harding Memorial Association. The house was restored to its 1900 appearance in 1965 by the privately operated Harding Memorial Association, which owned the site at that time. It is now undergoing a second restoration to return the site to its 1920 appearance, the year of Harding’s famous front porch campaign and election. It is closed until that restoration is complete and will debut its new look on September 5, 2020.