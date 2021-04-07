Virtual Legacy Lecture: Jackie Kennedy & Presidential Image Making

Join us for a virtual discussion on Jackie Kennedy's first 100 days in the White House.

Arguing that style was part of the Kennedy substance, this presentation addresses the ideas Jacqueline Kennedy conceived of during her first 100 days in the White House – and traces her continued devotion to the importance of the presentation of the presidential home and the family that resided therein. In an overview of the first lady’s fashion choices, historical home restoration, and cultivation of the White House as a cultural hub, Dunak argues that Jackie Kennedy played a fundamental role in the visual representation of President John Kennedy’s New Frontier and thus must be recognized as a key contributor to the image of modernity, vitality, and intellect so cultivated by his administration.