Virtual Legacy Lecture: "We the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the ERA"

As we commemorate the suffrage centennial in 2020, Dr. Julie Suk will join the National First Ladies' Library to discuss her new book, WE THE WOMEN: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment. The first ladies were of widely different minds about the ERA—Eleanor Roosevelt was against it; Betty Ford was an ardent champion for it. Dr. Suk and WE THE WOMEN will introduce audiences to the brilliant women who persisted across generations to change the Constitution. Their stories reveal why the Equal Rights Amendment still matters in the twenty-first century.