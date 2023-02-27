Virtual Presentation: Black Homesteaders on the Great Plains

Green Branch Library Zoom Presentation

Short description: The call of free land offered Black Americans the possibilities of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness on the Great Plains. Register to receive a Zoom link.

Learn about the struggles that Black homesteaders met in building and sustaining households and communities. Discuss with rangers how these stories impact the Great Plains region today.

For more information on Black Homesteaders: https://www.nps.gov/home/black-homesteading-in-america.htm

