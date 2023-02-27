Virtual Presentation: Black Homesteaders on the Great Plains

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Green Branch Library Zoom Presentation

Short description: The call of free land offered Black Americans the possibilities of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness on the Great Plains. Register to receive a Zoom link.

Description: The call of free land offered Black Americans the possibilities of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness on the Great Plains.

Learn about the struggles that Black homesteaders met in building and sustaining households and communities. Discuss with rangers how these stories impact the Great Plains region today.

For more information on Black Homesteaders: https://www.nps.gov/home/black-homesteading-in-america.htm

This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink (3) days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Presentation: Black Homesteaders on the Great Plains - 2023-02-27 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Presentation: Black Homesteaders on the Great Plains - 2023-02-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Presentation: Black Homesteaders on the Great Plains - 2023-02-27 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Presentation: Black Homesteaders on the Great Plains - 2023-02-27 18:30:00 ical
BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 2, 2023

Friday

February 3, 2023

Saturday

February 4, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required