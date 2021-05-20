Virtual Teacher Talk: First Lady Portraits

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Looking to enliven your curriculum? Hoping to incorporate some women into your history lessons?

Get social with Social Studies and the National First Ladies’ Library as we delve into a different teaching topic each installment of this quarterly program.

Your students may roll their eyes or yawn when you pull out a primary source or reference a historic document, but sometimes a portrait can tell the same story in a more engaging way. No matter what subject you teach or age group you work with, portraiture can be incorporated into your curriculum. Join educators from the National Portrait Gallery to chat about the exhibition Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States. We’ll discover methods for integrating portraiture into the classroom and explore the Smithsonian’s Learning Lab as a teaching tool as we celebrate Dolley Madison’s birthday.

