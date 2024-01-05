Vision Board Workshop

Carve Your Own Path, Inc. 840 Rothrock Road Suite 203, Akron, Ohio 44321

Meditation & Intentions: Vision Board Workshop

Join us to celebrate and welcome the new year with our annual vision board workshop! The session will start out with a guided meditation to help you center and set your intentions for your vision.

Vision boards, magazines, scissors, glue and markers will be provided. Please feel free to bring along any other items you would like to use for creating your board.

We request that all guests for this event be age 10+.

Date: Friday January 5th, 2023

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Location: Carve Your Own Path

                840 Rothrock Road, Suite 203

             Copley, OH 44321

Cost: $30, includes supplies

Register online at www.cyopinc.org/events

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Proceeds from our community education events such as this workshop go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*

Info

330-426-7885
