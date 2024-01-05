Vision Board Workshop
to
Carve Your Own Path, Inc. 840 Rothrock Road Suite 203, Akron, Ohio 44321
Meditation & Intentions: Vision Board Workshop
Join us to celebrate and welcome the new year with our annual vision board workshop! The session will start out with a guided meditation to help you center and set your intentions for your vision.
Vision boards, magazines, scissors, glue and markers will be provided. Please feel free to bring along any other items you would like to use for creating your board.
We request that all guests for this event be age 10+.
Date: Friday January 5th, 2023
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Location: Carve Your Own Path
840 Rothrock Road, Suite 203
Copley, OH 44321
Cost: $30, includes supplies
Register online at www.cyopinc.org/events
*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Proceeds from our community education events such as this workshop go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*