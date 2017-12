Voices in the Valley presents A Blues Gathering

December 30

Join Jon Mosey, Mike Lenz, Kristine Jackson and Austin Walkin’ Cane as they mix it up on the historic G.A.R. stage. Expect awesome guitar work, Bluesy vocals, a little friendly competition and a night of great Blues music among friends. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org