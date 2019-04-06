Voices in the Valley presents Anne E. DeChant

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This award-winning Nashville recording artist originally from Cleveland was a five-time Singer-Songwriter of the Year and has shared the stage with such well-known performers as Stevie Nicks, Nora Jones, Joan Armatrading, Sheryl Crow and the Indigo Girls. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
  Concerts & Live Music

