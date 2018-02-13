Bring your partying self on down to the hall to celebrate Fat Tuesday with zydeco music by Ohio’s favorite “party gras” band, Mo Mojo. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 6:30 p.m. $15-$30. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras Party with Mo Mojo
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
