Voices in the Valley presents Hawktail

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

In support of its debut release as a quartet, Hawktail puts on an amazing display of musicianship while performing tunes from the new recording, “Unless.” G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
