This grassroots band combines classic sounds of country, swing, rock ‘n’ roll and bluegrass with sounds of the holiday season. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents Hillbilly Idol’s Annual Christmas Party
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
