Voices in the Valley presents Richie & Rosie

After three years of touring and writing, the duo returned to the studio last December to record their second full-length album, "Nowhere in Time." The record finds itself at a junction of Americana, old-time, and folk, bringing a new sound to traditional music. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org