The Peninsula Foundation supports the arts community by presenting Voices in the Valley, a showcase of traditional roots music. Kick back and relax for a night of music in the Historic G.A.R. Hall. Beer, wine and adult beverages will be available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $18-$22. www.peninsulahistory.org.
Voices in the Valley presents The Stray Birds with Rachel Baiman
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, This & That
