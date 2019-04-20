Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The high-energy percussion, mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and fiddle of the Way Down Wanderers weave together to create a unique experience. Founded over 13 years ago with the simple desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, The Henhouse Prowlers are now at the intersection of performance, diplomacy and education. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $22-$27. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers - 2019-04-20 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail