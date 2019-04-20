Voices in the Valley presents The Way Down Wanderers and The Henhouse Prowlers

The high-energy percussion, mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and fiddle of the Way Down Wanderers weave together to create a unique experience. Founded over 13 years ago with the simple desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, The Henhouse Prowlers are now at the intersection of performance, diplomacy and education. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $22-$27. peninsulahistory.org