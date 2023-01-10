How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Livestream Free

The Golden Globes officially returns on Tuesday. The awards honors the best and leading talent in the film and television industry, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year the show will be back on NBC with a formal in-person ceremony. The news comes after NBC refused to broadcast the show in 2022 amid swirling allegations and concerns of no diversity in the association’s voting body.

Last month Variety mentioned more about the controversy that surrounded the show in past years: “The 2022 broadcast on NBC was canceled in the fallout from a report by the Los Angeles Times on the ethical lapses of the HFPA. Particularly damaging was the revelation that none of the group’s 87 members were Black. In the wake of the report, stars steered clear of the group’s events and their publicists threatened a boycott unless reforms were undertaken,” the publication reported.

The 2023 Golden Globes will be different from past years in a lot of ways, the most notable one being it will offer a lot more diversity in all forms. Now, the Golden Globes has reflected its former promise for more inclusivity with tangible numbers. According to their official website, including current membership, “the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52 percent female, 19.6 percent Latinx, 12.1 percent Asian, 10.1 percent Black and 10.1 percent Middle Eastern.” This year’s Golden Globes for the first time included 103 international voters.

Who is hosting the show?

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host this year’s Golden Globes. Carmichael is an award-winning comedian who is mostly known for his three stand-up comedy HBO specials and his 2015 sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” which ran on NBC for three seasons.

Who are some of the nominees?

Among the first-time nominees for the upcoming awards show is Selena Gomez, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” Other nominations in the same category spotlight new talent, including actress Jenna Ortega for her breakout role in the Netflix series “Wednesday” and Quinta Brunson in the ABC series “Abbott Elementary.”

Rihanna, who announced that she will be performing for the 2023 Super Bowl in February, was among those nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture for her vocals in the song “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

Other popular series nominated include the popular HBO Max series “The White Lotus,” which just wrapped up its second season with a jarring finale. Aubrey Plaza, a newcomer to the series, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television along with series regular Jennifer Coolidge.

In terms of films, the Asian-centered drama sci-fi film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received six nominations and the recently released “Babylon” movie, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, earned five nominations.

How to watch the show

The three-hour show will air on NBC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The award ceremony also will be available to stream on Peacock the same day.

How to watch the red carpet

Variety.com will stream a preshow with coverage from the red carpet. E! will be doing live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes, with more details to be announced. In past years, specifically for the 2020 Golden Globes, E!’s red carpet coverage began at 6 p.m. ET and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic.