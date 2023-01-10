How To Watch 80th Golden Globes 2023 Live Stream Free TV CHANNEL

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes — Where to Stream, Nominees and More. The 80th Golden Globe Awards are kicking off the 2023 awards season on Tuesday, January 10. With some brand new awards categories and notable nominees including Emma D'Arcy, Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega, Jeremy Allen White, Selena Gomez and more, you won’t want to miss the 2023 Golden Globes.

Copy and Paste.. Stream Link.. https://watchtvhere.us/

Or Visit Our The Event Website Link. Below...

After the 2022 Golden Globes took place off-air following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press. Association's membership and nomination process, this year’s Golden Globes are returning to NBC and Peacock.

The 2023 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael. Some big Hollywood names such as Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer and Quentin Tarantino are among the first string of Golden Globe presenters announced ahead of the ceremony.

Notable film nominees this year include Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, House of the Dragon and Pam & Tommy were recognized.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes?

This year’s awards season kicks off on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The ceremony will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where to stream the Golden Globes this year:

After a year off the air, the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony will be available to watch live on both NBC and Peacock.

Who is presenting at the 80th Golden Globe Awards?

Ana de Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan have officially been announced as presenters at this year’s awards show.