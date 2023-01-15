How to Watch FIS World Snow Day 2023 Live Online Free Streaming TV Channel

World Snow Day is observed on the third Sunday in January each year, and was created by the International Ski Federation (FIS). The purpose behind it is to increase children’s participation in snow-related sports like skiing and snowboarding, while bringing together families for a fun-filled frolic in the snow. Countries all over the world can make use of their snowy regions to host winter sports and activities so that more people can get the chance to experience snow.

Imagine one great big global snowy fiesta, celebrated around the world over the same weekend — that’s the vision with which World Snow Day was established.

History of World Snow Day

The first official celebration of World Snow Day kicked off in January 2012, as phase two of the International Ski Federation’s campaign ‘Bring Children to the Snow’ (which began in 2007). The idea behind it was to have the world’s biggest snow day, bringing together people all over the world as they hit the slopes to ‘enjoy, experience and explore’ the wonders snow and snow-related activities have to offer. The purpose of the campaign is twofold — one is to increase the numbers of participants in snow sports like skiing and snowboarding, and the other is to ensure that children and their families create lasting memories of the wonders of snow. The endeavor has met with so much success since it began that a variety of industries now work together to plan for and provide snow activities for kids (and their families).

First founded in 1910, when 22 delegates from 10 different nations came together to form the International Skiing Commission in Christiania, Norway, the group formally changed its name to FIS in 1924. Today, more than 180 national skiing organizations are members of the group. Based in Switzerland, FIS is responsible for a range of snow-related activities from different styles of skiing to snowboarding. According to the late FIS President Gian Franco Kasper, “The children are our future. Each and every season we see children taking to snow sports for the first time. Whether they will grow up to be top skiers is not what matters – what we want is to watch them grow with skiing and snowboarding as part of their lives.” This is the vision with which the campaign was launched, and it not only gives children a chance to experience the fun of snow activities, it also educates them on snow safety, the health benefits of physical activity, and the environment. All this, while getting a chance to play in the snow, has us sold.