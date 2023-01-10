How To Watch Golden Globes 2023 Live Stream Awards Free from anywhere

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes Nominations: Time, Channel, Livestream Info. The Golden Globes are marking their grand return to broadcast TV after a swarm of controversies resulted in a private ceremony last year. With the nominations for the 2023 event coming up, we’ve got you covered on how you can keep up with the latest.

Copy and Paste.. Stream Link.. https://watchtvhere.us/

Or Visit Our The Event Website Link. Below...

Earlier this week, it was announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would take the stage as this year’s host — just a couple of months after five-time host Ricky Gervais said “fuck that” to a fan who suggested that he return to the award show.

Last year, NBC dropped the Golden Globes and opted for a private event after allegations of racism and sexual harassment plagued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards show.

However, they are now returning as part of a one-year agreement “which allows the HFPA and DCP to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future,” per Variety.

This year’s nominations will be presented by George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, who both star in the new sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. Here’s everything we know about how you can watch it:

HOW TO WATCH THE GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATIONS:

It won’t be long before you can find out if your favorite shows and movies were nominated for a Golden Globe! The nominees for this year’s ceremony, which will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12, will be revealed live on The Today Show beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT on NBC.

The Golden Globes will also share nominees as they come in live across their social media accounts, and will post a full list of 2023 nominees on their website, GoldenGlobes.com.

WHEN ARE THE GOLDEN GLOBES?

The Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Those with cable can watch the live broadcast, which will take place on NBC. For those who have officially cut the cord, or simply prefer streaming, you will be able to watch the award show live on Peacock.