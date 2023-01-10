How to Watch the Golden Globes 2023 Live Stream, TV & More

The Golden Globes are back on television after last year's private ceremony, with the 80th edition set to be broadcast live for audiences.

Copy and Paste.. Stream Link.. https://watchtvhere.us/

Or Visit Our The Event Website Link. Below...

The 2022 ceremony went ahead without a broadcast, red carpet, or even stars in attendance, after boycotts against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group behind the Golden Globe Awards.

The HFPA had been widely criticized for its lack of diversity among members and in 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that the group had not accepted a Black member since Meher Tatna, its former president, took over in 2002.

Now, the 80th annual awards ceremony will take place Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Quentin Tarantino have all been confirmed as presenters, while Eddie Murphy is set to be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony.

When Are the 2023 Golden Globe Awards?

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will air live on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

How To Watch the Golden Globes 2023

Viewers can tune in to the 80th Golden Globes through their local NBC channel or on NBC.com, where they will need to log in with their personal cable TV provider credentials.

The ceremony will also be available to stream live on Peacock, where there are multiple subscription tiers: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus.