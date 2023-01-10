Watch Golden Globes Red Carpet Livestream Free: 2023 Fashion & More

After two controversial years, the Golden Globes are back. Wondering how to watch the Golden Globes 2023 and tune in to the ceremony's big return? Keep scrolling to check out a full guide on how to watch the Golden Globes 2023 on livestream or TV.

The 2023 Golden Globes will kick off the year's awards season, recognizing and celebrating the best in film and TV from the previous calendar year. The nominations for the 80th Golden Globes were announced last month, as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Back in 2021, the 78th Golden Globe Awards were heavily criticized for the diversity of its nominations — or rather, lack thereof. A month after the 2021 ceremony, the Los Angeles Times published a report on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that revealed there were no Black members in the organization and alleged racism within the HFPA as well as potential bribery and corruption.

The scandal rocked Hollywood, and the 2022 awards were held privately and not televised after NBC made the decision to remove last year's show from its broadcast schedule; Golden Globes were instead doled out online via social media announcements. Per ABC, the HFPA has since made “transformational changes” to diversify its voting body in race, ethnicity, and gender.

Some of your favorite films and television series nabbed nominations for the 2023 awards, including Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Elvis, Avatar 2: The Way of Water, and Netflix's Wednesday.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, January 10. Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globes 2023.

Who is hosting and presenting at the 2023 Golden Globes?

The 2023 Golden Globes will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian, actor, writer, and filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael. Award presenters at this year's show include stars like Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, The White Lotus fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Regina Hall, Ana De Armas, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan. This year, the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award will be presented to Eddie Murphy, and the TV-specific Carol Burnett Award will go to Ryan Murphy.

How can I watch the 2023 Golden Globes?

Watch on NBC

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on Tuesday, January 10 from 8 - 11 p.m. ET / 5 - 8 p.m. PT. (You can find your local NBC station here.)

Stream Online Through a Cable Provider

With a cable package, you'll also be able to live stream the 2023 Golden Globes on the NBC website using your cable provider login information.

Stream on Peacock

The official streamer for the 2023 Golden Globes is NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, where you'll be able to tune into the show live. (FYI: Peacock offers a free, one-week trial.)

Watch Via Other Subscription Services

You can also stream this year's Golden Globes using one of various streaming subscription service options. You can tune in to NBC live via fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu+ with Live TV! (Another FYI: A few of these services, like fuboTV and YouTube TV, offer weeklong free trials.)

Watch the Red Carpet

There are many ways to watch your favorite celebrities make their grand return to the Golden Globes red carpet this year. E! will resume hosting the network's Live From E!: Golden Globes pre-show, where host Laverne Cox will be reporting live from the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Variety.com will also be streaming a red carpet pre-show on their website.