How To Watch UFC 292 Game Live Streaming Free

Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in the headline fight of UFC 292 in Boston later this month.

O’Malley has not fought since last year but cemented his place as the next challenger for the title after beating former champion Yan by split decision.

‘Funk Master’ has complained that he is being forced to return to the Octagon sooner than he would like and ‘Sugar’ may look to take advantage.

Also on the card, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against Amanda Lemos while Marlon Vera takes on Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 292: Date and how to follow

UFC 292 will take place on Saturday, August 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

The action is expected to begin with the early preliminary round at around 11pm UK time.

The preliminary round is scheduled to get underway at 1am before the main card starts at 3am on Sunday morning in the UK.

Fans can watch the early prelim and prelim rounds live on the UFC Fight Pass. Details on how to buy the pass can be found here.

The main card will be broadcast live on TNT Sports which is the new name for BT Sport.

UFC 292: Fight card

Subject to change

Main card

MAIN EVENT: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley - UFC bantamweight title

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos - UFC strawweight title

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry

Cody Garbrandt vs Mario Bautista

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliuin

Early preliminary card

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

UFC 292: What has been said?

Champion Sterling has claimed that he has had to take this fight ‘against his will’ as he returns to the octagon sooner than he would have liked.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: “I’m like, ‘OK, this time you motherf*ckers are not doing this to me again.’ I’m going to fight, even though it’s literally against my will.

“People can say whatever – if Dana [White] were to hear this, Hunter [Campbell] were to hear this, they would say, ‘We’re not making him do anything.’ Let’s be real here, bro. Come on, dude. You kind of are. Let’s call a spade a spade.”

He continued: “Like I said, I still have injuries that I’m still nursing to this day, and I’m not going to stop saying that.

“People can get mad at me. ‘You’re disclosing that you’re not 100 percent healthy.’ No one is 100 percent healthy going into a fight, and clearly I just fought.”

O’Malley has since responded to Sterling’s comments and believes that he is using it as a ‘built-in excuse’.

“He’s been very vocal, he’s got some kind of bicep injury or something,” he said.

“He said that before the last fight against Henry [Cejudo]. It’s a built-in excuse to say, ‘Oh, I got these injuries and I’m going into this fight,’ and I beat him, and he’s like, ‘Well, you guys already knew. I said I was injured, I didn’t want to fight.’

“Built-in excuse is what it sounds like. He’s going to make the fight. He’s going to get paid, he’s going to make it there.

“We’ll see how he shows up, but I do think he’s taking this fight very serious. I do think he looks at me as very dangerous. So, I expect the best Aljamain to show up.”