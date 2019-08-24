Water Lantern Festival Akron

to Google Calendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area 521 South River Road, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262

Akron Water Lantern Festival is coming up on August 24, 2019!

Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY!

Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.

As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water as we Light The Water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a night that you'll never forget.

Tickets are selling fast.

Visit www.WaterLanternFestival.com for more details.

Info

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area 521 South River Road, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor Activities
to Google Calendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Water Lantern Festival Akron - 2019-08-24 17:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

May 31, 2019

Saturday

June 1, 2019

Sunday

June 2, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Bath Community Park

Monday

June 3, 2019

Tuesday

June 4, 2019

Wednesday

June 5, 2019

Thursday

June 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours