Waterfront Music Fest

The Richfield Heritage Preserve is proud to announce our Inaugural Waterfront Music Festival, which will take

place on August 19, 2023 from noon until 8:30 pm. This inaugural event will include some of the best bands in

the Country and is hosted by the #1 band promoter in the Cleveland area, Otter Entertainment. The bands

being featured are DJ Alan, Rob Samay, Erin Stoll, Catching Ashes featuring Argia, Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen

Tribute Band), The Liverpool Lads (Beatles Tribute Band), and Ohio’s Rebel Outlaw Rockin Country Band, Bronx

Country. Also featured are food trucks, beer tents, vendors and much more! Limited tickets are available for

purchase for $15 each and can be purchased at

https://rjrd.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=112