Waterfront Music Fest
to
Richfield Heritage Preserve 4374 Broadview Road, Akron, Ohio 44286
The Richfield Heritage Preserve is proud to announce our Inaugural Waterfront Music Festival, which will take
place on August 19, 2023 from noon until 8:30 pm. This inaugural event will include some of the best bands in
the Country and is hosted by the #1 band promoter in the Cleveland area, Otter Entertainment. The bands
being featured are DJ Alan, Rob Samay, Erin Stoll, Catching Ashes featuring Argia, Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen
Tribute Band), The Liverpool Lads (Beatles Tribute Band), and Ohio’s Rebel Outlaw Rockin Country Band, Bronx
Country. Also featured are food trucks, beer tents, vendors and much more! Limited tickets are available for
purchase for $15 each and can be purchased at
https://rjrd.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=112