Akron's premier Wedding Cake Show. Planning a wedding? Be sure to attend our 31st annual wedding cake show on Sunday February 5th from 12:00 - 4:00pm. View over 40 wedding cakes and sample over 20 flavors of cakes, fillings and icings. One lucky bride will win a free wedding cake! (Value $400.00). This is a free event. No reservation required. For more information call 330-848-1036 / email - info@reevescakeshop.com
Wedding Cake Show
to
Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314
Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314
Bridal, Events in The 330
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Theater & Dance8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden This & ThatL’atelier for You - Instructor led art workshop
-
-
Theater & Dance8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: