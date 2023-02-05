Akron's premier Wedding Cake Show. Planning a wedding? Be sure to attend our 31st annual wedding cake show on Sunday February 5th from 12:00 - 4:00pm. View over 40 wedding cakes and sample over 20 flavors of cakes, fillings and icings. One lucky bride will win a free wedding cake! (Value $400.00). This is a free event. No reservation required. For more information call 330-848-1036 / email - info@reevescakeshop.com