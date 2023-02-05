Wedding Cake Show

to

Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314

Akron's premier Wedding Cake Show. Planning a wedding? Be sure to attend our 31st annual wedding cake show on Sunday February 5th from 12:00 - 4:00pm. View over 40 wedding cakes and sample over 20 flavors of cakes, fillings and icings. One lucky bride will win a free wedding cake! (Value $400.00). This is a free event. No reservation required. For more information call 330-848-1036 / email - info@reevescakeshop.com

Info

Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314
Bridal, Events in The 330
3308481036
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wedding Cake Show - 2023-02-05 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Cake Show - 2023-02-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wedding Cake Show - 2023-02-05 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wedding Cake Show - 2023-02-05 12:00:00 ical
BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

January 11, 2023

Thursday

January 12, 2023

Friday

January 13, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required