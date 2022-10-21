In a small bar called The Weir in a rural town in Ireland, three local men are settling down for the night, enjoying good beer and company. Their normal routine is shaken up when their friend Finland enters the bar and introduces them to Valerie, an attractive woman from Dublin who has just moved into an old haunted house in the town. As the night (and the amount of liquor) progresses, each local from the bar starts to tell a tale of ghostly happenings in the town. What starts as innocent braggadocio between the men turns into a real fright when Valerie reveals a real, haunted tale of her own from the past. Examining chances of missed opportunity and the loneliness that results in it, The Weir is a haunting play with its roots in Irish folklore.

The Western Reserve Playhouse is thrilled to have on our stage for the first time; equity actor, Keith E. Stevens* as Jack, Jasen Smith as Finbar. Returning to our stage is Brian O. Jackson (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change) as Brendan, James Elliot Fippin (Blithe Spirit) as Jim, and Victoria Kirgesner (Blithe Spirit) as Valerie.

Director – August Scarpelli * Assistant Director - Lauren Koleszar *Stage Manager – Tiffany Bird* Costume Design - Luke Scattergood * Light Design - Daniel Huntsicker * Set - August Scarpelli

“The Weir” by Conor McPherson. Shows run from October 14th to October 29th, 2022. Tickets are $20.00 Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door.