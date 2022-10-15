The Weir by Conor McPherson

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

“The Weir” by Conor McPherson. Shows run from October 14th to October 29th, 2022. Tickets are $20.00 Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door.

Theater & Dance
3306207314
