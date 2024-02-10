Whiskers & Tales: Mardi Gras 2024

Join us for our signature event, Whiskers & Tales, with a Mardi Gras twist! Celebrate the stories of the thousands of companion animals saved, healed, and adopted through One of A Kind Pet Rescue every year! The evening will feature a creole inspired dinner, open bar, live music, auctions, and additional fun games throughout the night. Dress in your Mardi Gras themed best.

Tickets available for purchase at https://oneofakindpets.com/site/event-whiskers-and-tales/