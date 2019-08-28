Whole30 & Yoga

Yoga Lounge & Barre 89 First Street Suite 207, City of Hudson, Ohio 44236

Change your Food, Your Mind & Your LIFE!

Selectively eliminate & slowly reintroduce foods in a nutrition reset to improve your overall health, re-balance your immune & metabolism function.

Use yoga & meditation to keep calm, focused, & happy as you re-evaluate your relationships with food.

INCLUDES:

Weekly In-person Group Coaching

Private FB Group Coaching with Daily Posts, Recipes, tips, support and individual feedback

Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30pm

8/28

9/4

9/11

9/18

9/25

10/2

INVESTMENT:

$125

Bonus offer: Add 30 days Unlimited Yoga & Barre during the program for a discounted rate of $99! (Contact studio to purchase)

Info

Yoga Lounge & Barre 89 First Street Suite 207, City of Hudson, Ohio 44236
Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Hudson Events
330-653-3377
