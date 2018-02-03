Why So Curious?

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

2/3, 2/10, 2/17, 2/24 Why So Curious?

Spark your imagination at the Akron Zoo with crafts, animal encounters, free hot chocolate and more. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $7 nonmembers, Free members. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
