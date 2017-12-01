Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo

This family-fun event will include a unique nightly light show focused on animals near the zoo’s carousel, a s’mores station, up-close animal encounters, dinner at the zoo’s four-star green-certified restaurant and much more. Many of the zoo animals will also on exhibit. Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron. 5-9 p.m. $6-$15. akronzoo.org