Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo

to Google Calendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

This family-fun event will include a unique nightly light show focused on animals near the zoo’s carousel, a s’mores station, up-close animal encounters, dinner at the zoo’s four-star green-certified restaurant and much more. Many of the zoo animals will also on exhibit. Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron. 5-9 p.m. $6-$15. akronzoo.org

Info
Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo - 2017-12-01 00:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail