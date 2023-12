Take in over 1 million lights and fun photo ops throughout Akron Zoo on select dates. Visit Santa until Dec. 23 and the Grinch. Enjoy sweets, beer or hot cocoa or coffee with an adult jolt. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 5-9 p.m. Member adults $11, member children 2-14 $8, nonmember adults $15, nonmember children 2-14 $11. akronzoo.org