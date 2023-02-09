Experience the warm atmosphere and delicious food Hartville Kitchen has to offer before enjoying a great live concert or show! Enjoy a homestyle meal and our award-winning pie in our spacious Dining Room and enjoy the show in our concert venue! Bring your family to Hartville to celebrate traditions and create new memories.
William Lee Golden & The Goldens Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & Dance This & ThatAUDITIONS for Dynamics Community Theater's production of "Get Smart"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: