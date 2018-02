2/9-2/25 William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

Shipwrecked in a foreign land and unsure of her fate, Viola dresses up like a man and finds employment in the court of Duke Orsino, whom she falls in love with. The Duke dotes on Olivia, but Olivia begins to have feelings for disguised Viola. This comedy of mistaken identities is a hilarious hit. The Black Box at Fort Romig, 2207 Romig Road, Akron. $14-$18. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.