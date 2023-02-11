The tasting event is set to feature 55 different wines and a wide variety of cheeses and chocolates from local vendors. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $65. akroncivic.com
Wine, Cheese & Chocolate, Darling
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
