Wine & Cheese and Commercial Real Estate Career Opportunities -hosted by NAI Pleasant Valley

NAI Pleasant Valley/Pleasant Valley Corporation 1093 Medina Rd., Medina, Ohio 44256

NAI Pleasant Valley is hosting a Wine & Cheese mixer for those interested in the Commercial Real Estate Business, or seasoned residential agents looking for a change. Come out and hear what opportunities we have to offer. Talk to agents within our organization and enjoy some delicious Wine & Cheese! Tuesday, June 25th from 5 - 7 pm @ 1093 Medina Rd., Medina, OH 44256

NAI Pleasant Valley/Pleasant Valley Corporation 1093 Medina Rd., Medina, Ohio 44256
Business & Career, Events in The 330
