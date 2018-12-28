Winger with special guest Firehouse presented by WONE

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The infamous 1980s hard rock band is back with its Billboard Top 100 album “Better Days Comin.” The music of Firehouse has taken them all over the world, producing gold, platinum and multiplatinum records in the U.S. and abroad. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35-$45. akroncivic.com

