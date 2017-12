× Expand Doug Dawes

Stroll with a naturalist in search of feathered friends and learn how to help them through the winter. Afterward, try your hand at feeding chickadees by hand and warm up with hot cocoa in the nature center, while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org