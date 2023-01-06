Soar down Touchdown Tubing Hill on select dates at the Hall of Fame Village. Also check out the Winter Blitz Brewfest Jan. 7. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., 2626 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. Times vary. $5-$29. hofvillage.com
