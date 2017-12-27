Winter Day Camp: Winter Trackers

Furnace Run Metro Park 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

12/27 Winter Day Camp: Winter Trackers% Children ages 7 to 10 can enjoy this fun winter hands-on experience of exploring the park to look for signs of winter animals. Pack a lunch and dress to be outside for long periods of time. Registration begins Dec. 6. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $10. To register, visit 330tix.com.

Furnace Run Metro Park 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286
