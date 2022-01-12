Winter Music Bingo

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: Have the winter blues? Play them away with our winter music bingo. Enjoy light snacks, music, and perhaps win a small prize.

Description: Winter Music Bingo is similar to regular bingo, just played with music.

Enjoy music with song titles that include winter, snow, cold, etc. Don't know the title? No worries, we will help you out!

Would you like to learn how to play bingo? Try "The Basics of Winning Bingo" by Avery Cardoza

You may sign up in person at the library, by calling 330.896.9074 or by registering on our website at www.akronlibrary.org

330-896-9074
