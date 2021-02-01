Winter Warmer Wine & Cocktail Trail

Baby it's cold outside! Come warm up with the members of The Valley Wine Group this February with a trail dedicated to warming comfort foods and cozy wines & cocktails with a chance to win one of two Overnight Wine Getaways when you complete the trail! At Grand River Cellars, Debonne Vineyards, Cask 307, South River Vineyard and Red Eagle Distillery, enjoy 3 wine samples* and an appetizer with recipes for $6 per person at each location. Try the featured signature cocktail/sangria at an additional cost. Pick up a trail card at any location and finish within the month of February to qualify for the drawing. *Red Eagle Distillery will offer a mini-cocktail in lieu of 3 wine samples.
All COVID restrictions apply. Guests must wear masks until seated & actively eating/drinking. Groups are limited to 10 and groups of 8-10 must call in advance to register.
Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant
5750 S. Madison Rd. Madison, OH 44057
440-298-9838 / www.grandrivercellars.com
WHITE CHEDDAR MAC & CHEESE W/BRISKET
CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY SANGRIA +$
WINTER CITRUS FIZZ COCKTAIL +$
Debonne Vineyards
7840 Doty Rd. Madison, OH 44057
440-466-3485 / www.debonne.com
RED WINE BEEF STEW
WINTER ROUGE SANGRIA +$
SPICED RED WINE HOT COCOA +$
Cask 307
7259 Warner Rd. Madison, OH 44057
440-307-9586 / www.cask307.com
LOUISIANA CHICKEN & DUMPLING SOUP
CHERRY SANGRIA +$
South River Vineyard
6062 S. River Rd. Geneva, OH 44041
440-466-6676 / www.southrivervineyard.com
CHOCOLATE CHIP FUDGE BROWNIE
GRAND RIVER KIR COCKTAIL +$
Red Eagle Distillery
6202 S. River Rd. Geneva, OH 44041
440-466-6604 / www.redeaglespirits.com
MINI WHITE CHOCOLATE & RASPBERRY COCKTAIL W/ MARIANNE'S CARAMEL CHOCOLATE TURTLE
DIRTY HOE MARTINI +$