Winter Warmer Wine & Cocktail Trail

Baby it's cold outside! Come warm up with the members of The Valley Wine Group this February with a trail dedicated to warming comfort foods and cozy wines & cocktails with a chance to win one of two Overnight Wine Getaways when you complete the trail! At Grand River Cellars, Debonne Vineyards, Cask 307, South River Vineyard and Red Eagle Distillery, enjoy 3 wine samples* and an appetizer with recipes for $6 per person at each location. Try the featured signature cocktail/sangria at an additional cost. Pick up a trail card at any location and finish within the month of February to qualify for the drawing. *Red Eagle Distillery will offer a mini-cocktail in lieu of 3 wine samples.

All COVID restrictions apply. Guests must wear masks until seated & actively eating/drinking. Groups are limited to 10 and groups of 8-10 must call in advance to register.

Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant

5750 S. Madison Rd. Madison, OH 44057

440-298-9838 / www.grandrivercellars.com

WHITE CHEDDAR MAC & CHEESE W/BRISKET

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY SANGRIA +$

WINTER CITRUS FIZZ COCKTAIL +$

Debonne Vineyards

7840 Doty Rd. Madison, OH 44057

440-466-3485 / www.debonne.com

RED WINE BEEF STEW

WINTER ROUGE SANGRIA +$

SPICED RED WINE HOT COCOA +$

Cask 307

7259 Warner Rd. Madison, OH 44057

440-307-9586 / www.cask307.com

LOUISIANA CHICKEN & DUMPLING SOUP

CHERRY SANGRIA +$

South River Vineyard

6062 S. River Rd. Geneva, OH 44041

440-466-6676 / www.southrivervineyard.com

CHOCOLATE CHIP FUDGE BROWNIE

GRAND RIVER KIR COCKTAIL +$

Red Eagle Distillery

6202 S. River Rd. Geneva, OH 44041

440-466-6604 / www.redeaglespirits.com

MINI WHITE CHOCOLATE & RASPBERRY COCKTAIL W/ MARIANNE'S CARAMEL CHOCOLATE TURTLE

DIRTY HOE MARTINI +$