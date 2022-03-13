Celebrate Spring Wine Pairing

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Celebrate Spring at Gervasi's wine pairing event in The Villa Grande. Try bites of delicious food paired with Gervasi’s award-winning wines. Reservations are recommended. Gervasi Vineyard, The Villa Grande, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 2 p.m. $39. gervasivineyard.comgervasivineyard.com

