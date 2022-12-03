Winter Wonders

to

Richfield Heritage Preserve 4374 Broadview Road, Akron, Ohio 44286

The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve are holding a Winter Wonders event in The Lodge at Richfield Heritage Preserve (4374 Broadview Road) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Attendees can purchase delectable, pre-packaged Christmas cookies ($15/lb.). Horse-drawn carriage rides can be enjoyed between 12-2 p.m. (fee involved). Several artisans will be offering their handcrafted items. There will be free storytelling, holiday crafts, cookie decorating, and face painting for kids. Sunny, the Reindeer Horse will be on hand from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Father Christmas and his elves will appear on horseback between 2-4 p.m. For additional details, visit friendsofrhp.org

Richfield Heritage Preserve 4374 Broadview Road, Akron, Ohio 44286
Charity & Fundraisers
330-659-4750
