Enjoy the season with an ice skating rink, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, Archie the Snowman, vintage holiday displays and more family-friendly holiday fun. Between the State Street bridge and Canal Park Stadium, Akron. Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. lock3live.com